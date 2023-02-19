India's Concern Rises As China Plans New Rail Line Near LAC Though Disputed Aksai Chin

In a major setback for India, China is slated to construct a new line that will operate near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and through the disputed Aksai Chin region, said a report by railway technology.

The government of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has unveiled a new railway plan that calls for the rail line to run close to the line of actual control (LAC) and through the contentious Aksai Chin region.

As per the report by Railway Technology, the project will cover new routes that will continue up to China's borders with India and Nepal.

A state media report citing the plan revealed by the TAR Development and Reform Commission stated: "By 2025, the construction of several railway projects, including the Ya'an-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, the Shigatse-Pakhuktso section of the Xinjiang-Tibet Railway, and the Bomi-Ra'uk section of the Yunnan-Tibet Railway will all see significant progress.

Point of contention for India and Tibet

It is pertinent to note, that for both India and Tibet, Chinese activities close to the LAC is a cause for concern as these areas remain a point of contention between the two countries.

Notably, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on January 12 has stated that there has been a ‘slight increase’ in the number of Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Around 38,000 square kilometres of Aksai Chin was unlawfully acquired in the 1950s, and during the 1962 India-China war, China strengthened its military control over the region.

According to the railway technology report, Tibet's "mid to long-term railway plan" will contribute to growing the TAR rail network from its present 1,400km to 4,000km by 2025.

Tibet free from China?

Tibet, however, asserts its independence from China. The 13th Dalai Lama recently declared that his nation has been independent for more than 100 years. The Qing (Manchu) dynasty of China's rule came to an end with this incident. Unfortunately, Tibet's time of freedom and self-rule came to an abrupt end when China forcibly seized Tibet in 1949.

Tibet demanded an independent United Nations fact-finding mission on February 13, the 110th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence. According to Tibet Rights Collective, the request was to make China responsible for the maltreatment of the Tibetan people and culture.

A million Tibetan minority children are reportedly being impacted by Chinese government policies that attempt to assimilate Tibetans culturally, spiritually, and linguistically through a residential school system, says recent reports from UN experts.