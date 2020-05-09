COVID-19 Cases Near 60,000; Health Min Says No Need To Anticipate Worst Case Scenario

India's coronavirus cases continued to rise by over 3,000 as the total cases came close to 60,000 mark on Saturday with the recovery rate improving marginally to almost 30 per cent. With 3,320 new coronavirus cases, total count was 59,662 on Saturday. Active cases stood at 39,834 and the number of cured/discharged/migrated at 17,847. With 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities stood at 1,981.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that there is no need to anticipate worst-case situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in India like in some developed countries.

"Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days," he said.

"We have dedicated 843 hospitals exclusively for COVID-19 patients which have about 1,65,991 beds. Across the country, there are 1, 991 dedicated COVID-19 health centres which have 1, 35, 643 beds. These beds include isolation as well as ICU beds," he added.

32.76 lakhs PPEs distributed

A total of 32.76 lakhs PPEs have been distributed to state governments by the centre, the Minister said. The minister held a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim to review the status of COVID-19 in the north-eastern states along with the measures being taken for its containment and management.

He said only Assam and Tripura have active COVID-19 cases and the other states are all in the green zone. He advised the states to ensure that the returning migrant labourers, students and those returning from abroad should be screened and quarantined as per the guidelines and laid down protocol. The minister said that testing capacity has increased in the country and it is 95,000 tests per day.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with 19,063 cases, almost a third of that in the country. Gujarat has 7,402 cases and Delhi 6,318.

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance) - 130 districts, orange (those neither in green or red zones) - 284 districts and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days) - 319 districts. Restrictions too have been lifted accordingly.

