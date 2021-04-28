India's Covaxin Found To Neutralise '617' Variant Of COVID-19, Says Dr Fauci

White House Chief Medical advisor and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that India's home-grown Covaxin has been found to neutralise '617' variant of the deadly virus. "This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the '617' variant," he said.

Dr Fauci: 'Covaxin COVID vaccine can fight 617 variant'

Dr Anthony Fauci said, "Despite the real difficulty that we are seeing in India, vaccination could be very, very important antidote against this."

The New York Times on Tuesday said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus. Later, these antibodies then attach themselves to viral proteins, such as the so-called spike proteins that stud its surface.

Meanwhile, responding to a question, White House COVID-19 Response Senior Advisor Dr Andy Slavitt said that a strike team from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is headed over to India to help coordinate this response. "We are making sure that we are locating some of the raw materials necessary to create more vaccines in India, which I think is going to be an important help there," he said.

"We stand with the country of India during this very trying and tragic surge. We are working to deploy resources and supplies, including therapeutics, rapid testing kits, ventilators, PPE, and raw materials, that are needed to manufacture vaccines in India, and the CDC, which has a long history of working with and in India on public health measures, will be deploying a strike team to the country to support the public health efforts there," Slavitt said.

Stating that given the strong portfolio of approved, highly effective and safe vaccines in the United States, Dr Slavitt said that the US administration is looking at options to share AstraZeneca vaccines with other countries as they become available. This should amount to around 60 million doses or so over the next two months, he added."We have sufficient supply of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to accommodate our needs in the US," he added.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective and approved in many parts of the world, and since it is not approved for use in the US, we do not need to use the AstraZeneca vaccine here during the next few months," he added.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, Covaxin was approved for emergency use on January 3. Trial results later showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 per cent.

