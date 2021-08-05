In another milestone, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, Covaxin has received a GMP certificate from Hungary. The news has been confirmed by Indian company. They took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, "Another milestone in our account as COVAXIN® receives GMP certificate from Hungary. This marks the 1st EUDRAGDMP compliance certificate received by Bharat Biotech from European regulatories."

Indian vaccine receives GMP certificate

According to the latest tweet by Bharat Biotech, the Indian vaccine Covaxin has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Hungarian authorities. They have received this approval for manufacturing Covaxin from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary who certifies GMP.

The certificate has now been listed with other certificates on the EudraGMDP database which is the database of the European Community of manufacturing authorisations and certificates of the good manufacturing practice.

Bharat biotech has been submitting documentations for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in several countries worldwide.

With this certificate, India has achieved another milestone in innovation and manufacturing global quality standard vaccines against the life-threatening COVID-19 virus.

The approval complements India's contribution and commitment to providing world-class innovation and being ahead with other countries in the research and development of vaccines as well as in an effective address of the pandemic.

COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech

India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, Covaxin is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). It is included along with immune-potentiators which are added to the vaccine to increase and boost its immunogenicity.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech is presently supplying around two crore Covaxin doses per month, which is estimated to increase to around 2.5 crore doses in August.

GMP certificate to other countries

Earlier, the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition issued a GMP certificate to China's Sinopharm and CanSino COVID-19 vaccines.

