India's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 18,601; 590 Deaths Reported And 3,251 recoveries

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 18,601, including 14,759 active cases. While 590 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,251 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

States conduct rapid antibody tests

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has asked states to use rapid antibody tests for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspots underlying that the old standard frontline test for novel coronavirus diagnosis is a real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based molecular test, which is aimed at early virus detection.

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. In an address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."

