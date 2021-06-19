India's COVID-19 Cases Up By 60,753, Lowest In 74 Days; Active Cases Below 8 Lakh

Continuing the downward trend, India has registered over 60,000 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's entire caseload close to the alarming 3-crore mark. The death toll from the deadly virus has also risen to 3.85 lakh, with roughly 1,700 individuals succumbing to the sickness in a 24-hour period. On Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry informed that India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,98,23,546.

COVID-19 cases update

After 1,647 deaths from the deadly virus were recorded across the country, the country's death toll jumped to 3,85,137. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's active caseload has dropped below 8,000, to 7,60,019 after 97,743 discharges in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases is at its least number in the recent 74 days.

According to data updated at 8 a.m., the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 percent. The daily positive rate was 2.98 percent on average. According to the ministry, it has been less than 5% for the past 12 days, and the weekly positive rate has dropped to 3.58 percent. For the 37th day in a row, recoveries continue to outweigh daily new cases. According to the data, the number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has climbed to 2,86,78,390, with a case fatality rate of 1.29 percent.

COVID-19 situation in states

Kerala reported 11,361 new Coronavirus cases and 90 new deaths on Friday, June 17, bringing the total number of cases to 27,85,304 and the death toll to 11,833. A total of 12,147 people recovered from the condition, bringing the total number of people who have been treated to 26,65,354. There are currently 1,07,682 people receiving treatment and 4,69,522 people under observation, with 27,905 in isolation units at various hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 1,11,124 samples were analyzed, with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.22%, according to State Health Minister Veena George. 2,17,32,157 samples have been tested so far.

Maharashtra recorded 9,830 new COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths on Thursday, June 17, as well as 400 old deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 59,44,710 and the death toll to 1,16,026, according to the state health department. The state also added 400 previously unreported fatalities to the toll as part of an ongoing reconciliation process, according to the department. According to the report, 167 of the 236 deaths occurred in the recent 48 hours and 69 in the previous week. The number of recovered patients grew to 56,85,636, leaving the state with 1,39,960 active cases, according to the agency, as 5,890 people were discharged from hospitals during the day.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI