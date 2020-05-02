India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 37,000; Active Cases So Far At 26,167; Death Toll At 1,218

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases. India saw its largest spike in cases with 2,293 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours. 71 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours with the total death toll in the country at 1,218. Around 9,951 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: India's Districts Divided Into Red, Orange And Green Zones; Here's What It Means

Read: COVID-19: India Sees Highest Rise Of 1993 Cases In A Day Amid Talks Of Lockdown Relaxation

India lockdown extended by 2 weeks

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home affairs has on Friday, has issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. India reported 1,993 new cases of novel Coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, posting the sharpest increase in cases yet. The recovery rate has posted a marginal improvement to 25.37%.

Read: MHA Permits Movement Of Stranded Persons By Train, Railways To Run 'Shramik Special'

Break chain of transmission

In a press briefing, the Health Ministry asked State and district administration to ensure that 'Red' and 'Orange' zone districts break the chain of transmission through effective and stringent containment measures. The Centre has marked 130 red zones across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts based on the level of cases, doubling rates and viral load. The Ministry said that containment zones should be delineated, considering the following factors — mapping of people with COVID-19 and their contacts; geographical dispersion of patients and contacts; areas with a well-demarcated perimeter; and enforceability.

Read: India's Nationwide Lockdown Extended By 2 Weeks Post-May 4 As COVID-19 Cases Soar To 35365

Read: COVID-19: India Sees Highest Rise Of 1993 Cases In A Day Amid Talks Of Lockdown Relaxation