India's COVID-19 Crisis: IFFCO Cooperative Society To Manufacture 50 MT Oxygen Daily

As India continues the battle against COVID-19, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers announced a supply of 50 MT of medical oxygen per day for critical COVID-19 patients. The Ministry added that IFFCO is putting up an oxygen plant with a capacity of 200 cubic meters/hour in its KALOL unit in Gujarat & their total capacity would be 33,000 cubic meters/day. Additionally, GSFC made small modifications in their plants and started supplying liquid oxygen.

The supply of liquid oxygen for medical purposes had already started after initiating air separation unit. GSFS & GNFC has already started the process to enhance their oxygen production capacities.

"The other fertilizer companies will set up medical plants in hospitals/plants at selected locations in the country through CSR funding," added the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The announcement came as India is facing a shortage of oxygen supply and the government is taking every possible step to cover the demand in hospitals. Apart from the boost through the government, several international companies and foreign companies have announced their relief work for India. Earlier today, an Indian-American foundation in the US announced the supply of 50 ventilators to aid India in its fight against COVID-19.

International support to India

On Wednesday Canadian PM made official announcements on helping India with 10 million dollar fund for medical equipment. Moreover, the US, UK, and several other countries earlier extended support to India. On Tuesday, the first set of help arrived from the UK where India received 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators. Moreover, Google and Microsoft have also announced their part in helping India with COVID supplies. Meanwhile, Russia, Ireland, and Afghanistan have also mentioned helping India in the time of need. Recently, France too made announcements about assisting the nation with medical equipment.

Virus outbreak in India

India is currently facing a deadly situation of the COVID-19 outbreak with high number of fresh cases getting reported every day. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka are reporting the highest COVID-19 cases while poll bounded state, West Bengal is surpassing previous records of COVID-19 cases every day. The matter of concern for India also lies in the unavailability of enough resources.