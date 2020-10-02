India's COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1-lakh Mark; Total Caseload Over 64 Lakhs

On Friday, India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the one lakh mark while the total cases surged to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197. Meanwhile, for the eleventh successive day, India's active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients

Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday 8 am showed that the death toll climbed to 99,773. However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 64,64,012, death toll at 1,00,768, and recoveries at 54,15,197. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories. Additionally, one-third of the total COVID deaths - occurred in September, making it the most lethal month.

Meanwhile, India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

ICMR Develops Equine-based 'antisera' Method To Treat COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), on Thursday, announced that the apex body and Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. In a series of tweets, ICMR said that such measures had been used to treat Rabies, Hepatitis B, Vaccinia virus, Tetanus, Botulism, and Diphtheria. This method of treatment is in addition to plasma therapy - whose efficacy keeps changing from person to person.

(1/4) ICMR and Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) October 1, 2020

India's Unlock 5

Relaxing restrictions further, the Centre allowed the functioning of cinema halls, theaters, and multiplexes with upto 50% of their seating capacity from October 15 under 'Unlock 5'. Apart from cinemas, Business to business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming pools for the training of sportspersons, entertainment parks, and similar places will also be permitted to open. The Centre has allowed states/UTs to decide on reopening of schools and allow beyond 100 people in congregations. India's COVID tally stands at 63,12,584 of which 9,40,705 are active while 52,73,201 people have recovered with 98,678 fatalities.