India's COVID-19 Graph Explained: Here's What The Steep 'hockey Curve' Means

As India recorded its single-day highest peak of over 3,14,835 positive cases in the last 24 hours, Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Friday discussed in detail the sudden spike in the Coronavirus cases all across the country. While presenting the detailed data of the COVID-19 pandemic, Niranjan Narayanaswamy said that India's Coronavirus graph is witnessing a "hockey stick curve".

Second wave of pandemic in India

As India continues to report over 3 lakh cases per day, Republic TV after speaking to health experts believing that one of the major reason for the sudden rise in the number of cases is the emergence of new variants, especially the double variant.

Niranjan Narayanaswamy said, "When you speak to experts, most people tell you that nobody saw the second wave coming and even if they saw the second wave coming, nobody realized or expected it to hit India so fast, ie. in 15 days. What the US took 60 days, was seen in India in 15 days.

Drawing critical analysis of the COVID-19 hockey curve, Niranjan said that earlier on September 18, 2020, the total number of cases a few months back was 52 lakh 56,96,290. He said, "After this, the Coronavirus curve was flattening almost till mid-February 2021. It was after this that the flattening curve began to increase. On Feb 14, 2021, the total number of cases recorded in India was 1, 09,4940. The number of cases slowly started to rise in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and then"

Current COVID-19 scenario in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,59,30,965 positive cases, out of which, 1,34,54,880 have successfully recovered and 1,84,657 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,14,835 new cases, 1,78,841 fresh recoveries and 2,104 deaths have been reported, Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 22,91,428.

(Image: Republicworld.com)