India's COVID-19 Immunisation Coverage Crosses 106.85 Crores: Health Ministry

As per the provisional data, India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage has exceeded 106.85 crore as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, with 52,39,444 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to a statement by the ministry, this was accomplished through 1,07,33,024 sessions.

The nationwide immunisation drive began on January 16, with healthcare workers being the first to be vaccinated. Since February 2, all front-line employees have been vaccinated. COVID immunisation for people over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and higher with specific co-morbid disorders started on March 1. All persons above the age of 45 have been vaccinated in the country since April 1. From May 1, the government decided to expand its vaccination campaign to include anyone over the age of 18. According to the health ministry, the vaccination programme is still being examined and monitored at the highest level as a measure to protect the country's most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.

PM Modi to host a virtual review meeting with districts with low vaccination coverage

After his return to India from the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a virtual review meeting with districts with low COVID-19 vaccine coverage on Wednesday at 12 pm. According to an official notice from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi will meet with District Magistrates from more than 40 districts throughout Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states with low immunisation rates.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the country has registered 10,423 new COVID-19 instances. With 1,53,776 active cases, the active caseload is at its lowest level in 250 days. Active cases are for 0.45% of all positive cases in the country, which is the lowest level since March 2020.

The recovery of 15,021 patients in the last 24 hours brings the total number of recovered patients to 3,36,83,581 since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, India's recovery rate is now at 98.21%. The testing capacity in India continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, a total of 10,09,045 tests have been performed. In total, India has done around 61.02 crore tests. Despite increased testing capacity across the country, the Weekly Positivity Rate of 1.16% has remained below 2% for the past 39 days.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI