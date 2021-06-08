'India's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Dips; Recovery Rate Touches 94%': Health Ministry

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday held a press briefing regarding the COVID-19 cases in India and the current COVID-19 vaccination situation. While stating that there has been a 33 per cent decline in the number of cases in the last one week and a 65 per cent reduction in active cases, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal said that there are 15 states with less than 5 per cent positivity rate.

Health Ministry on COVID cases in India

Informing that the overall recovery rate has now been increased to 94.3 per cent (both in-home isolation + medical infrastructure), the Health Ministry Joint Secretary said that there has been an overall decrease of 6.3 per cent in the COVID positivity rate from June 1-7. 86,498 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hour, the Ministry added.

The Health Ministry said, "86,498 cases have been reported in last 24 hours. Almost 79 per cent decline in cases, since the highest reported peak in daily new cases. Last week, a 33 per cent decline was seen in overall reported cases. 322 districts have seen a decline in daily cases in the last one month."

The Union Health Ministry stated that 44 crore doses of Covishield (25 crore doses) and 19 crore doses of Covaxin will be available till December 2021, starting now. He further said, "Additionally 30 per cent of advance procurement of both the vaccines has been released to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.''

Remarking that no data, global or Indian has had any observation of children being affected more, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Gulleria said that even in the second wave, kids who were infected by the infection had mild illness or co-morbidities. "I don't think we will have a serious infection in children in future," Gulleria added.

Meanwhile, Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul said that the government has placed an order to purchase 25 crore doses of Covishield and 19 crore doses of Covaxin. He also said that the central government had also placed an order to purchase 30 crore doses of Biological E's vaccine, which will be available by September.

When asked to comment on whether GOI introduced new guidelines for vaccination after the Supreme Court verdict, Dr VK Paul said, "We respect SC's concern, but GOI was evaluating the implementation of the decentralized model since May 1. He also said that such decisions are taken over a period of time, based on analysis and consultations.''

Asserting that the provisional scientific date of the vaccine (Biological E's Corbevax) is very promising, the Niti Aayog Health Member said that vaccines' price to private sectors (hospitals) will be decided by vaccine manufacturers. States will aggregate demand of the private sector, which means they will oversee how much network of facilities it has, and how many doses does it require.

"We should wait for the company (Biological E) to announce the price of their vaccine (Corbevax). It will depend on our negotiation with the company, under the new policy. The financial aid that has been given will meet part of the price, " said Dr VK Paul.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, India has so far recorded over 2,89,96,473 positive cases, out of which, 2,73,41,462 have successfully recovered and 3,51,309 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 86,498 new cases, 1,82,282 fresh recoveries and 2,123 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 13,03,702.

As far as COVID vaccination status is concerned, so far a total of 23,43,39,038 vaccine doses have been administered, out of which, 18,89,54,909 are first doses and 4,53,84,129 are second doses.

