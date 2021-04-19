India's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Shows Alarming Rise As Cases Spike; Here's What It Means

As India continues to witness an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy has explained in detail about India's current COVID-19 positivity rate which is climbing through the roof

What is COVID-19 positivity rate?

Coronavirus positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of overall people who have been tested for COVID-19.

India's COVID positivity rate alarming

Stating that India's current positivity rate for the COVID-19 pandemic is alarming, Republic's Executive Editor, while taking Delhi's example, said "In the National Capital, 3 tests are being detected as positive out of every 10 samples that are collected. This means that Delhi's current positivity rate is 30 per cent."

Highlighting that India's current positivity rate is 16.69 per cent, Niranjan Narayanaswamy informed that this figure means that roughly 17 people are testing positive out of every 100 tests that are conducted per day. Asserting that India's daily positivity rate has doubled in the past 12 days, he said that earlier on April 6, the positivity rate was 8 per cent and within 12-13 days, it has increased to 16.69 per cent.

In order to shed more light on the current COVID-19 crisis across the country, Niranjan Narayanaswamy said, "India's weekly positivity rate is 13.54 per cent. This means that roughly 14 people are testing positive out of every 100 tests conducted per week. Approximately around 1 week ago, India's weekly positivity rate stood at 3.05 per cent."

As per the detailed study of COVID positivity rate and daily figures shared by MoHFW, Republic TV has learnt that besides Delhi, the highest weekly positivity rate across the country is recorded by Chhattisgarh, which is currently witnessing a 30.38 per cent weekly positivity rate. Meanwhile, Goa's weekly positivity rate stood at 24.24 per cent, Maharashtra at 24.17 per cent, Rajasthan at 23.33 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 18.99 per cent.

Recalling CM Arvind Kejriwal's press conference conducted on Sunday, Niranjan Narayanaswamy said that currently, Delhi's positivity rate is as high as 30 per cent. On the other hand, a source from the Union Health Ministry has informed that as of now, 12.18 per cent cases of total infections recorded in the country so far accounts for the currently active number of cases in India (19,29,329).

Amid the COVID-19 crisis across the country, the top 5 most affected states include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. As per reports from MoHFW, these 5 states account for 64 per cent of the total Coronavirus case tally. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka account for 36 per cent, 7 per cent, 9 per cent, 4 per cent and 6.6 per cent cases respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries and 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 19,29,329.

(Image: Republic TV)