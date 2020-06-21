India's COVID Recovery Rate Reaches 55.49%; Testing Labs Being Expanded: Health Ministry

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday revealed that the COVID-19 recovery rate have further improved and has reached 55.49 per cent with over 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far. The Ministry further added that concerted efforts were being made to expand lab and testing infrastructure and that the total number of government labs had increased to 722 and private labs had increased to 259.

Read: 'Ensure Strict Implementation Of Home Isolation Guidelines': Health Ministry Tells States

"The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase. So far, a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the Ministry said in a statement.

Read: COVID-19 Testing Capacity Reaches 3 Lakhs Samples A Day: Health Ministry

According to the Ministry's statement, there are 547 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs including 354 government labs and 193 private labs. Apart from these, there are about 358 TrueNat based testing labs while there are 76 CBNAAT based testing labs. With the help of these, a large number of samples are being tested every day. According to the statement, in the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226.

Read: Manish Sisodia Takes Over Delhi's Health Ministry As Satyendar Jain Tests Covid Positive

Health Ministry expands home isolation guidelines

As cases continue to rise and milder patients get shifted to home isolation, the Union Health Ministry wrote to all states and Union Territories to ensure the strict implementation of guidelines on home isolation at the field level. Mentioning that certain states are allowing home isolation as a routine practice, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry cautioned that this might lead to the spread of disease among family members and neighbours, especially in dense urban conglomerations. According to him, the policy of test, trace, track, and isolate may not be feasible if the guidelines are not implemented in letter and spirit.

Currently, there are 1,69,451 active cases in the country. The number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305 on Sunday, revealed the Health Ministry.

Read: India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Steadily Improving, Rises To 52.8 Percent: Health Ministry