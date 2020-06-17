India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Steadily Improving, Rises To 52.8 Percent: Health Ministry

Amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the country's recovery rate continues to steadily improve, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The Health Ministry revealed that the country's recovery rate stood at 52.8 per cent recording a total of 1,86,935 recoveries to date, as per the latest numbers. The Ministry added that 1,63,187 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours and that the total number of samples tested nationwide stood at 60,84,256.

"During the last 24 hours, 6,922 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of1,86,934 patients, so far, have been cured of COVID-19," read a statement from the ministry. The number of government labs have been increased to 674 while private labs have been increased to 250.

Mortality rate in Maharashtra shoots up

When it comes to state numbers, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state across the country with a total of 1,13,445 cases being reported so far. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,701 fresh cases of COVID-19 while the fatality rate shot up to 4.8% from Monday's 3.70% after the state reconciled old death figures. The state health department said 81 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours while 1802 patients were discharged.

Meanwhile, while addressing the PM-CM meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the steady improvement in the recovery rate emphasizing that India is one of the few countries where deaths due to COVID-19 are the least. He also stated that the country had already started preparing back when the pandemic was not even a part of global discussions. PM Modi stressed on the steps taken by the government to dilute the lockdown and informed that since the past few weeks 'green shoots' have been visible in the Indian economy.

(With Agency Inputs)