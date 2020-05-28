'India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Surges To 42.75 Per Cent', Says Health Ministry

India's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to 42.75% after 3,266 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. So far, a total of 67,691 people have been cured out of a total case figure of 1,58,333. That leaves 86,110 active cases in the country.

"The number of cases under active medical supervision is 86,110. So far, a total of 67,691 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3,266 patients were found cured. This takes our total recovery rate to 42.75 per cent," the ministry said in a statement. It further said the Centre is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19. "These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the release said.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 1,58,333; SC Says 'no Migrant To Be Charged For Travel'

'1.1 lakh samples tested every day'

Earlier on Wednesday, ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava elaborated on the increase in COVID-19 testing in India. According to him, the country had 612 COVID-19 testing labs – 430 public labs and 182 private labs – currently in comparison to one lab in January. He added that more categories of individuals including symptomatic frontline workers, symptomatic SARI patients and symptomatic ILI patients were being tested for the novel coronavirus. Additionally, Dr.Bhargava mentioned that 1.1 lakh samples were being tested every day.

(with inputs from ANI)

(PTI Photo)

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Doctors For Keeping City's COVID-19 Recovery Rate High

READ | Odisha's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 50 Pc Mark; Total Cases Rise To 1,593