India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 4 Lakh-mark, Recovery Rate Improves To 55.49%

India recorded its highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 4,10,461, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far and the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The death toll has gone up to 13,254 in the country with 306 people succumbing to the lethal infection. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases include 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 1,28,205 cases and 58,068 active cases. 64,153 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,984 in the state.

The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 56,845 on Sunday. The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 56,746 today. Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday said that individuals who are COVID-19 positive will be referred to coronavirus care centres for assessment of clinical conditions.

'Ensure Strict Implementation Of Home Isolation Guidelines'

Earlier on Friday, Health Ministry wrote to all states and Union Territories to ensure the strict implementation of guidelines on home isolation at the field level. Mentioning that certain states are allowing home isolation as a routine practice, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry cautioned that this might lead to the spread of disease among family members and neighbours, especially in dense urban conglomerations. According to him, the policy of test, trace, track, and isolate may not be feasible if the guidelines are not implemented in letter and spirit.

Aggarwal stated that the decision on allowing home isolation for patients is based on assessment of the medical conditions and residential accommodation. He added that a team of doctors shall monitor all cases of home isolation on a regular basis. Moreover, he added that their discharge must be as per the guidelines and shall be reported.

