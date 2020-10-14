India's COVID-19 Testing Crosses 9 Crore-mark; Over 15 Lakh Samples Can Be Tested Everyday

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that India has crossed the 9-crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country. This comes after 11,45,015 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The testing capacity has increased with the help of more than 1,900 labs across the country and now more than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day.

The Ministry said, "With 11,45,015 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests now stand at 9,00,90,122."

The official statement added that the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost with 1,935 testing labs in the country including 1,112 government laboratories and 823 private laboratories.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,39,389 with 63,509 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 63 lakh, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The recovery rate stands at 87.05 percent.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,10,586 with the virus claiming 730 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. For six days in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. There are 8,26,876 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.42 percent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 63,01,927, the data stated.

