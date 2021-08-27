India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 61 Cr, Over 79 Lakh Doses Given In 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccination coverage of India has reached the cumulative number of 61.22 Crore along with a distribution of 79,48,439 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours. This was accomplished after 66,60,983 sessions. According to the report, about 1.03 crore health care workers (HCW) have received the first dose of vaccine, which is more than the ones who have gotten their second dose — 82,94,906. On the other hand, the front-line workers have received more first and second doses of vaccine as 1.83 Crore and 1.28 Crore, respectively, than the HCWs.

The report further stated that the number of individuals between ages 18 and 44 has received 23.25 Crore of the first dose and 2.34 Crore of the second dose. Meanwhile, of those belonging to the age group of 45 and 59, 12.65 Crore got the first dose of vaccine and 5.13 Crore got the second dose. Of people above 60 years of age, 8.50 Crore have received the first dose of vaccine, while 4.33 Crore got their second doses. Thus, the total number of vaccine coverage to be exact is 61,22,08,542.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccination

The Union Government is now dedicated to speeding up COVID-19 vaccination and extending its coverage across the country. In the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients is 32,988, which makes a total of recovered patients to 3,18,21,428 since the start of the outbreak. Since May 31, the number of discharged patients was less and it has gradually increased to August. As a result, India's recovery rate is 97.60 per cent.

The persistent and coordinated performance on the vaccination drive by the Centre and the States/UTs have kept the pattern to less than 50,000 daily fresh instances going for the past 61 days. In the past 24 hours, the number of new cases which have been registered is 44,658. Whereas in the past week, the number of new cases was 36,401.

On May 10, the number of active cases was 37,45,237 but currently, there are 3,44,899 active cases. The active cases account for 1.06 per cent of all positive cases in the country. The testing facility in India is now growing continuously. A total number of 18,24,931 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours. India has performed about 51,49,54,309 crore total tests this far.

Despite increased testing capacity all across the nation, the Weekly Positivity Rate of 2.10 per cent has remained below 3 per cent for the past 63 days. The Daily Positivity rate is at 2.45 per cent. For the past 32 days, the daily Positivity rate of Coronavirus has been below 3 per cent, and for the past 81 days, it has been below 5 per cent.

(Image Credit: PTI)