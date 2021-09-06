India's COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage Crosses 68 Crore Mark, Reports 38,948 Fresh Cases

According to a recent report released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 68.75 crore people. The current recovery rate is 97.44 %. In the last 24 hours, 38,948 new cases have been reported. As of present, India's active caseload (4,04,874) accounts for 1.23 % of total cases. There is now a Weekly Positivity Rate of 2.58 %. For the past 73 days, it has been less than 3%. According to provisional reports as of 7 AM on 6th September, India's COVID-19 vaccination drive has covered the administration of 25,23,089 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. This was accomplished after 71,77,219 sessions.

The first dose has been administered to 1,036,805 healthcare professionals. A total of 84,80,456 healthcare personnel have gotten their second dose. In the 18 to 44-year-old age group, 27,17,37,284 people have received the first dosage, whereas 3,43,00,303 people received both doses. The Central Government is dedicated to speeding up the Coronavirus vaccination and expanding its coverage across the country.

The recovery of 43,903 patients in the last 24 hours brings the total number of recovered patients to 3,21,81,995 since the start of the pandemic. As a result, India's recovery rate is 97.44 %. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs have kept the trend of fewer than 50,000 Daily New Cases. This has been the case for the past 71 days.

38,948 new cases in the past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, 38,948 new Coronavirus cases have been reported. The country's testing capability is still growing. A total of 14,10,649 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours. India has done a total of 53.14 billion tests (53,14,68,867). Despite increased testing capacity across the country, the Weekly Positivity Rate has remained below 3% for the past 73 days. The Daily Positivity rate has stood below 5% for 91 consecutive days now.

COVID-19 Vaccines in India

In India, three vaccinations are currently in use: the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, Covaxin from Indian firm Bharat Biotech, and the Russian-made Sputnik V. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was also granted emergency use permission by India's medicines authority in June this year. The Indian government has granted Emergency Use Approval (EUA) to Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Janssen, as well. In India, the first covid DNA vaccine, known as ZyCoV-D, for children for 12 years, has been approved for emergency use.

