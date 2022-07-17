Last Updated:

India's COVID-19 Vaccine Feat: Leaders, Ministers Hail Service Of Health Workers & Doctors

On July 17, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive surpassed the 200-crore mark thus registering another major milestone for the country.

Swagata Banerjee
As India crossed the 200-crore milestone in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in just 18 months, appreciation and greetings have been pouring in from across the country, hailing the Indian government for this massive success. Notably, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on 16 January 2021. India had crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark in 21 October 2021. 

Here are some of the reactions:

'India has scripted history under PM Modi's visionary leadership': Masukh Mandaviya 

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed the 200-crore mark thus registering another milestone. According to the Health Ministry's latest data, around 98% of the adult population in the country have received at least one dose while 90% are fully vaccinated. 

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "Congratulations India! India has scripted history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership." 

'India creates history again': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the country on touching the special milestone. Stating that Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, he praised all the doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs who played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appreciated the spirit and determination of all major contributors. "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19", he tweeted. 

It is worth mentioning that the top five states registering the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911). 

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a meeting via video conference with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTS) to assess the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign HarGharDastak 2.0. He had cautioned the States and Union Territories to maintain and take action to improve surveillance and concentrate on genome sequencing in order to find new mutations and variants across the nation. He pushed the Centre’s five-step plan of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination, and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior. 

