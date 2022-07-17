India's COVID-19 Vaccine Feat: Leaders, Ministers Hail Service Of Health Workers & Doctors

As India crossed the 200-crore milestone in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in just 18 months, appreciation and greetings have been pouring in from across the country, hailing the Indian government for this massive success. Notably, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on 16 January 2021. India had crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark in 21 October 2021.

Yes it’s #200CroreVaccinations

Congratulations India!

Congratulations, every healthcare person for exemplary service & contribution 🙏#SabkaSath & #SabkaPrayas! pic.twitter.com/WHYs1a8R9B — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 17, 2022

Gratitude 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7JwMlssfZN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2022

PM Modi Ji’s vision helps India lead the global fight against Covid.#2Billion pic.twitter.com/VWrM6643it — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 17, 2022

Gratitudes to healthcare workers & all involved in this endeavour. pic.twitter.com/8rzuZE0exB — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 17, 2022

Today, is yet another big day in India's fight against Covid-19, as we have crossed the #200CroreVaccinations landmark. It is an unparalleled and historic achievement. India is leading the global fight against Covid, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 17, 2022

WHO hails India for it's achievement & yet another evidence of the country’s commitment & efforts to minimise impact of ongoing pandemic. #200CroreVaccinations pic.twitter.com/yUoIY1gpSd — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) July 17, 2022

Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India has achieved extraordinary feat of 200 Crore Cumulative Vaccination. 1/2#200CroreVaccinations pic.twitter.com/eOXLrspvAM — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 17, 2022

'India has scripted history under PM Modi's visionary leadership': Masukh Mandaviya

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed the 200-crore mark thus registering another milestone. According to the Health Ministry's latest data, around 98% of the adult population in the country have received at least one dose while 90% are fully vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "Congratulations India! India has scripted history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership."

India has scripted history under PM @NarendraModi Ji's visionary leadership.



This extraordinary achievement will be etched in the history! #200CroreVaccinations pic.twitter.com/wem0ZWVa0G — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 17, 2022

'India creates history again': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the country on touching the special milestone. Stating that Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, he praised all the doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs who played a key role in ensuring a safer planet.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appreciated the spirit and determination of all major contributors. "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19", he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that the top five states registering the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911).

India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/K5wc1U6oVM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a meeting via video conference with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTS) to assess the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign HarGharDastak 2.0. He had cautioned the States and Union Territories to maintain and take action to improve surveillance and concentrate on genome sequencing in order to find new mutations and variants across the nation. He pushed the Centre’s five-step plan of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination, and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior.