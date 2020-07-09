India Has 538 Covid Cases Per Million; World Average 1453: Govt On 'third-most' Criticism

Ruling out the statements on community transmission of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday reiterated that there is no such phenomenon in the country at present, adding that he has consulted the experts. However, he added that there may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there's no community transmission. Vardhan's remark comes after Karnataka minister Minister JC Madhuswamy said that community transmission has begun in his state.

Moreover, on critics slamming the Centre for mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis, the health minister said that India's cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453. After providing the statistics, he asserted that India has one of the lowest cases per million (538) and deaths per million (15) compared the global average.

India's COVID tally

The number of recovered cases in India has surpassed the number of active cases on Thursday. It saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases taking the case load to 7,67,296, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, UP and Andhra Pradesh contributing to around 75 per cent of the new cases. The death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities. The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377,while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered so far.

