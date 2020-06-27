'India's COVID Recovery Rate Goes Over 58%, Fatality Rate Is Near 3%': Dr. Harsh Vardhan

On Saturday, India's Coronavirus recovery rate surged to over 58 percent with around 3 lakh cured and discharged patients, said Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. This statement comes as India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The Health Minister further said that 5 percent of the patients came from eight states and Union Territories and not just this over 87 percent of the unfortunate deaths due to the disease also came from these eight states.

"Our recovery rate has gone above 58 percent and out of the total five lakh confirmed patients around 3 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19. The rest are also on the road to recovery and will hopefully return to their homes safe and sound," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

"Our mortality/fatality rate is near 3 percent which is very less. Our doubling rate has come down to nearly 19 days, which was 3 days before the lockdown," he added.

He said that the testing facilities have been ramped up significantly in the country and on June 26 alone over 2,30,000 tests were conducted in the 1,026 approved labs in the country.

Union Health Minister launches app

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the Indian Red Cross Society's 'eBloodServices' mobile app. It has been developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. According to the Union Minister, 4 units of blood can be requisitioned through this app at a time and the blood bank shall wait for 12 hours for the person to collect it. He added that this app would benefit people who require blood at a juncture when India is facing the COVID-19 crisis. On this occasion, Dr.Harsh Vardhan praised all voluntary blood donors who donated blood during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Today, I launched the 'eBloodServices’ App which will facilitate requests for Blood units at @IndianRedCross NHQ.



Once the request is placed, the requisite units become visible to blood bank in its ‘ERatkosh dashboard’, ensuring fast delivery@cdacindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/WsvcsDWCCy — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 25, 2020

