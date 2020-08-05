India's COVID Recovery Rate Reaches A Record High Of 67.19%; Fatality Rate Dips To 2.09%

Even as the COVID cases in the country continue to soar, India on Wednesday recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries, the health ministry said. The ministry stated that the country now has more than twice the number of recoveries than active cases. India has 5,86,244 active cases while the number of recoveries has reached 12,82,215.

"With a sharp increase of 51,706 COVID-19 patients recovering, the recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19% and continues to improve each day. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry said that aggressive testing along with better hospital infrastructure ensured by the collective efforts of both public and private sectors have ensured that the recovery rate improved to over 67 percent.

READ: 32 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh

READ: Kejriwal happy 'Delhi Model' against Covid being recognised globally; thanks Korean envoy

Meanwhile, India's Coronavirus tally has crossed the 19-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 52,509 new cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours The total number of positive cases is 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated and 39,795 deaths, it added.

The Union Health Ministry stated that India has continued testing over 6 lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day. With 6,19,652 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402. The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 15,568.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases cross 19-lakh mark; over 2 crore tests conducted

READ: Beirut explosion: UN chief expresses 'deepest condolences' to victims' families