India's Covid Tally Crosses 1.6 Lakh On April 11, Records Over 900 Deaths In 24 Hours

On Monday morning India again registered a fresh spike with more than 1.68 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally with this has reached 13,527,717 as updated by the union health ministry. According to the data, there have been 904 deaths in the last 24 hours and such death numbers were last recorded in October 2020.

The new wave of Covid-19 has said to have decreased the recovery rate with an increasing number of cases. The current figures of recovery stand at 12,156,529 which is 90 percent. Till February it was at 97 percent which was the highest in the world. According to the data released by the government, there is panic as 16 states have shown an upward track in new Covid-19 cases. In the last 10 days, six more states have been added showing the rising spread of the current wave of the virus.

States with dangerous figures

The top states contributing the most of the increasing cases include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. The active cases in the country currently more than 1.2 million. The positivity rate which was 1.29% in February is now at 8.29% giving clear signs of the situation.

India’s vaccination drive

India is facing a dangerous situation when the vaccination drive is in full swing in the country. The Government is constantly urging eligible citizens to get vaccinated. Currently ‘Tika Utsav’ is also going on in the country which is a four-day event scheduled with an aim to vaccinate a maximum number of people. The centre has also rubbished the reports of shortage of vaccine and informed that those are false claims.

India has also set a record in vaccinating people with more than 10 crore vaccine doses in 85 days surpassing the US and China’s vaccination drive. Several states have been taking steps of night curfew and even a complete lockdown where cases have risen uncontrollably. Maharashtra CM has prompted upon a full lockdown and the decision for which is expected tomorrow.