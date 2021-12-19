India's COVID Vaccination Coverage Crosses 137.46 Cr: Union Ministry

India has administered 1,37,46,13,252 vaccine doses in the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination programme, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. A total of 76,54,466 vaccination doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry reported on Sunday that India has documented 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's active caseload to 83,913, the lowest in nearly 1.5 years. India's active caseload, according to the Ministry, is at its lowest level in 570 days. "Active cases are for 0.24% of total positive cases in the country, the lowest level since March 2020," the Ministry noted.

With the recovery of 7,469 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients recovered since the outbreak began has risen to 3,41,78,940. As a result, India's recovery rate has risen to 98.38%, the highest since March 2020. In the last 24 hours, 264 deaths have been reported. According to the ministry, 4,77,422 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, comorbidities were responsible for more than 70% of deaths. The ministry noted on its website that "our data are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," and that the state-by-state distribution of information is still being validated.

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Pandemic Could Extend Up To 2024

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic will not end until 2024. The company also said that a lower-dose formulation of its vaccine for children aged 2 to 4 years produced a weaker immune response than expected, potentially delaying approval. Rather than remaining a pandemic, the company's executives predict that COVID will become endemic all over the world. According to the company, the vaccine is being evaluated in all age groups below 16, including 2–4-year-olds. It had expected information from that age group this year but said the delay would have no bearing on its intentions to file an emergency use authorization request in the second quarter of 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

