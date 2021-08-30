India's COVID Vaccination Coverage Reaches 64 Crore, Over 53 Lakh Jabs In 24 Hours

With another feat in its fight against COVID, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday claimed that on its 277th day of the vaccination drive, it has administered approximately 64 Crore vaccine doses. According to the data released by the Ministry, India's vaccination coverage has reached a cumulative total of 63,99,01,822 doses, with more than 53 lakh doses of the COVID vaccine being injected into people on August 30.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 64 Cr

"India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 64 Crore landmark milestone today. More than 53 lakh (53,37,042) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry of Health stated. "As per the provisional 7 pm provisional report, India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage is 63.99 Cr (63,99,01,822)," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare added.

A total of 24,71,36,975 people in the age group of 18-44 years category across all states and union territories have received their first dose, while 2,72,24,648 individuals under the same age group have received their second dose. A total of 49,24,99,609 people in the country have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 14,74,02,213 have received their second dose. The final report for the day would be compiled by late at night. On the other hand, on Monday, 38,55,587 individuals took the first dose of the vaccine while 14,81,455 people took the second shot of the COVID vaccine across the country, the Ministry of Health informed.

4.87 cr unutilised vaccine with states, UTs

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry maintained. As part of its nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by issuing COVID vaccines free of cost. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also informed that more than 4.87 crores (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Image Credit: Unsplash