Last Updated:

India's COVID Vaccination Drive Lauded By Foreign Dignitaries As Coverage Crosses 181 Cr

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.76 crores. 

Written By
Kamal Joshi
COVID-19

Image: @BMGFIndia-Twitter


In an event organised by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) titled 'Aksha – Lessons from India', several foreign dignitaries, including Country heads and representatives from development partners such as World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, UNDP, USAID, ADB and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) lauded India's massive COVID-19 vaccination drive. It is pertinent to mention here that the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have surpassed 181.76 crores. 

Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF India Representative, complimented India for the world's largest COVID vaccination drive. He noted that the vaccination model has been very significant in defining the global trajectory of the pandemic and stated that "India is leaving no one behind."

Dr Rodrigo Ofrin, Country Director, WHO, stated that a prepared India is a prepared India. "India's response makes the world's fight successful," he said while lauding the country's vaccine manufacturing capability. Calling India a vaccine superpower, he said that over 70% of vaccines for various antigens in the world are manufactured in India.

READ | Meghalaya govt to NHRC: 877 newborns died as women refused hospital delivery fearing COVID

Meanwhile, UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda termed India's vaccination drive 'unparalleled' compared to the rest of the world. She said that India's vaccination triumph is a reflection of the commitment and dynamism displayed by the country's leadership towards meeting the challenges of the pandemic.

READ | Infosys founder Narayana Murthy bats to end WFH as COVID caseload drops

Anjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia, USAID, underscored that India's mammoth vaccination drive served as a model for other countries.

Takeo Konishi, Country Director, Asian Development Bank, stated that despite huge geographical, cultural and political challenges, India has demonstrated a roadmap to the world on overcoming numerous challenges. "India's approach is a shining example that we should all take lessons from."

READ | China imposes strict lockdown rules on millions of people in northeast amid COVID surge

Dr Chris Elias, President of BMGF, appreciated India's remarkable achievements and incredible efforts towards managing the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has developed CoWIN as a public good, which can be used elsewhere also to increase the delivery pace of vaccines," he said.

READ | Shiv Sena MP demands clear guidelines on COVID booster dose for those under 60

He said that three lessons that the world needs to take from India are evidence-driven leadership at the top, innovation in regulatory science, and harnessing different ends of science to bring new innovations quickly.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mandaviya noted that the administration of more than 181 crore doses has contributed to India's success in the management of the third wave. India's COVID-19 management is a story of "leadership, innovation, dedication, partnership, sharing and leveraging technology," he added.

READ | Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal tests positive for COVID-19

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that India followed all approaches to ensure to vaccinate people. "Consistent efforts by our healthcare workers provided the institutional framework to manage COVID-19," he said.

Tags: COVID-19, Mansukh Mandaviya, Coronavirus
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND