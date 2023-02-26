India’s Covid Vaccination Drive, Lockdown Saved 3.4 Mn Lives: Stanford University Report

India’s massive Covid-19 vaccination programme launched by the central government was able to save the lives of more than 3.4 million people in the country, according to a working paper by USA’s Stanford University and Institute for Competitiveness of India. The report also revealed that apart from saving the lives of millions of people, India also created a net economic benefit of USD 18.3 billion by preventing economic losses.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday released the working paper of Stanford University and Institute for Competitiveness titled 'Healing the Economy: Estimating the Economic Impact on India's Vaccination and Related Issues’ during his virtual address at “The India Dialog” at the university.

“Much before COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020, processes and structures to focus dedicatedly on various facets of the pandemic management were put in place by the government,” Mandaviya said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts, the Union Health Minister said, “India under the leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji adopted a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach in a proactive, preemptive and graded manner, thus adopting a holistic response strategy for effective management of COVID-19."

Lockdown saved lives

Highlighting the impact of the government’s decision to impose the nationwide lockdown, the paper said that due to lockdown measures, the actual cases only went up to about 7,500 by April 11, 2020. The imposition of the lockdown also avoided two million deaths, the paper added.

It is important to note that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier analysed that the COVID-19 tally could have reached about two lakh (0.2 million) without lockdown by April 11, 2020.

“It further mentions that 100,000 lives were saved due to the lockdown (March-April), according to the Economic Survey (2020-21), and a COVID-19 tally of 200,000 if there was no lockdown and containment by April 11, 2020 "India was able to save more than 100,000 (0.1 million) lives through the lockdown in March-April 2020. Moreover, the country took around 175 days to reach the peak from its first 100 cases while most countries reached their first peak in less than 50 days (Russia, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, etc)," the report said.