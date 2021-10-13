India's COVID Vaccine Drive Gets Immense Push; Capacity Rises To 28 Cr Shots In Oct

In a recent update to COVID-19 vaccination in the country, India to have over 28 crore COVID vaccine capacity in October. Government sources told ANI news agency that 22 crore Covishield doses and 6 crore Covaxin doses will be included in the vaccination drive.

As per earlier sources, Zydus Cadila's needle-less vaccine, ZyCoV-D, was to be available by October. While on August 20, India's drug regulator had approved emergency usage of the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19.

In another update, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 has approved emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 2-18 years. While an AIIMS professor had claimed that as per the results of the latest trials, the safety and immunogenicity of India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - are almost the same in children as adults above 18 years of age. And AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria had urged all citizens, especially children, to remain "alert and vigilant" against the COVID-19 infection.

COVID vaccination drive in India

To date, India has administered 96 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine doses. While 68.90 crore people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and about 27.48 crore people are fully vaccinated. As per the Centre's data, 10.56 crore persons between the ages of 18 and 45 have received the second COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Wednesday, October 13, has reported 15,823 fresh COVID cases with 22,844 recoveries and 226 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union Health Ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for 0.61 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. Currently, there are 2,07,653 active cases in the county. Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded 7,823 COVID cases and 106 death on Tuesday, October 12.

To date, 3,33,42,901 patients have recovered from COVID-19 as India’s recovery rate stands at 98.06 per cent. According to Health Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.19 per cent that has been less than 3 per cent for the past 44 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.46 per cent which has been below 3 per cent for the last 110 days.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI