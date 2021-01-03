Last Updated:

India's Covid Vaccines: Ministers & Politicians Hail The Approval Of Covaxin & Covishield

DCGI on Sunday announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue (Covishield) & Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted emergency use

After Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani on Sunday announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, several senior cabinet ministers and political leaders have hailed the approval and expressed their joy. 

Cabinet Ministers like Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and others congratulate corona warriors 

Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers of several Indian states also conveyed their happiness and pride

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines. As per an official release, the SEC met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

