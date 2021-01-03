India's Covid Vaccines: Ministers & Politicians Hail The Approval Of Covaxin & Covishield

After Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani on Sunday announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, several senior cabinet ministers and political leaders have hailed the approval and expressed their joy.

READ | India Approves SII's Covishield & Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID Vaccines: DCGI Statement

Cabinet Ministers like Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and others congratulate corona warriors

Approval to indigenously made vaccines is a watershed moment in our fight against COVID-19 virus & a defining chapter in our journey towards building an #AatmaNirbharBharat. Heartiest congratulations & gratitude to our scientists for their dedication & determination 🙏 https://t.co/k4B8RFd3r8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 3, 2021

It is a proud moment of all of us that the two vaccine approved emergency use are #MadeInIndia. Hearty congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji under whose leadership our scientists have achieved this in such short duration. https://t.co/ZNbGvqt7VM — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 3, 2021

It is a moment of pride for each Indian that the 2 vaccines given emergency-use approval are made in India 💉



Congratulations to scientists & innovators for fulfilling our vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat



We will be eternally grateful to Corona Warriors for saving countless lives. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 3, 2021

Congratulations all. Vaccination will begin soon. This is a result of focused work by scientists, national laboratories, government agencies, regulators, health care workers, and most importantly, all our people who have waited patiently following all COVID appropriate behaviour. https://t.co/mPR0Lz8YAX — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) January 3, 2021

A Big and historic moment for India. Indian vaccine is reality now. Thank you @narendramodi ji for this significant and reassuring announcement. https://t.co/2KJ6hJMF2F — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 3, 2021

A major step towards #AtmaNirbharBharat under PM @narendramodi as India leads fight against #COVID19. https://t.co/bp7yhN6rqG — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 3, 2021

READ | PM Modi Hails Scientists As India Approves Covaxin, Covishield Vaccines; Read His Response

Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers of several Indian states also conveyed their happiness and pride

A moment of joy for us all as the DCGI has granted approval to the vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech!



I thank PM Shri @narendramodi and Health Minister Shri @drharshvardhan for their continuous support to the team of scientists, doctors and the medical staff. https://t.co/ZwTeeMRXAD — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 3, 2021

India's fight against #COVID19 under the leadership of our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji will be remembered as one of the most defining moments in the history of Indian politics.



The nation will be always indebted to PM Modi ji for his remarkable roles during the challenging time. https://t.co/xGjm80tDrC — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 3, 2021

Great news !

Congratulations India!

We thank and salute your leadership Hon PM @narendramodi ji and the spirit and team work of @drharshvardhan ji, the scientists & every individual who contributed for this success.

All the best @SerumInstIndia @BharatBiotech 👍🏼#CovidVaccine https://t.co/SHNzJbUBAi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 3, 2021

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines. As per an official release, the SEC met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

READ | As India Approves 2 Covid Vaccines, Here's What DCGI Spoke On Serum Institute's Covishield

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covishield, Covaxin Get DCGI Nod; PM Modi Hails Decision