India's Daily New COVID-19 Cases At 1.32 Lakh, Declining Trend Continues

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Pixabay
Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is showing significant improvement in the current situation. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 2, 2021
➡️ India's Daily New Cases at 1.32 Lakh. Declining trend continues.
➡️ Active Caseload further declines to 17,93,645.
➡️ Active Cases decrease by 1,01,875 in last 24 hours.https://t.co/gNp2gpCOYF @PMOIndia
The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. A total of 3,35,102 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 96,198 from Maharashtra, 29,554 from Karnataka, 24,722 from Tamil Nadu, 24,299 from Delhi, 20,672 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,678 from West Bengal, 14,649 from Punjab, and 13,077 from Chhattisgarh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.