India's Daily New COVID-19 Cases At 1.32 Lakh, Declining Trend Continues

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is showing significant improvement in the current situation. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇



➡️ India's Daily New Cases at 1.32 Lakh. Declining trend continues.



➡️ Active Caseload further declines to 17,93,645.



➡️ Active Cases decrease by 1,01,875 in last 24 hours.https://t.co/gNp2gpCOYF @PMOIndia — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 2, 2021

Here are the key trends:

India reports Daily New Cases of 1.32 Lakh, the declining trend is maintained

Active Caseload further declines below 20 lakhs and is presently at 17,93,645

Active Cases decrease by 1,01,875in the last 24 hours

2,61,79,085 total Recoveries across the country so far

2,31,456 patients recovered during the last 24 hours

Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 20th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 92.48%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 8.21%

Daily positivity rate at 6.57%, less than 10% for 9 consecutive days

21.85 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Testing capacity substantially ramped up 35 cr tests total conducted

Number of deaths in states

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. A total of 3,35,102 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 96,198 from Maharashtra, 29,554 from Karnataka, 24,722 from Tamil Nadu, 24,299 from Delhi, 20,672 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,678 from West Bengal, 14,649 from Punjab, and 13,077 from Chhattisgarh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.