Last Updated:

India's Daily New COVID-19 Cases At 1.32 Lakh, Declining Trend Continues

India added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
India

Image: PTI/Pixabay


Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is showing significant improvement in the current situation. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

Here are the key trends:

  • India reports Daily New Cases of 1.32 Lakh, the declining trend is maintained
  • Active Caseload further declines below 20 lakhs and is presently at 17,93,645
  • Active Cases decrease by 1,01,875in the last 24 hours
  • 2,61,79,085 total Recoveries across the country so far
  • 2,31,456 patients recovered during the last 24 hours
  • Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 20th consecutive day
  • Recovery Rate increases to 92.48%
  • Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 8.21%
  • Daily positivity rate at 6.57%, less than 10% for 9 consecutive days
  • 21.85 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
  • Testing capacity substantially ramped up 35 cr tests total conducted

Number of deaths in states 

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. A total of 3,35,102 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 96,198 from Maharashtra, 29,554 from Karnataka, 24,722 from Tamil Nadu, 24,299 from Delhi,  20,672 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,678 from West Bengal, 14,649  from Punjab, and 13,077 from Chhattisgarh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

READ | Indian economy witnessing robust recovery, FDI during COVID-19 highest ever: Piyush Goyal
READ | COVID-19 variant 1st reported in India threatens to rapidly spread in sub-region: UNHCR
READ | Maharashtra: Over 9,000 children test COVID-19 positive in Ahmednagar
READ | COVID-19: WHO declares only one strain of B.1.617 'of concern' as other two downgrade
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND