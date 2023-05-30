India's Defence Exports Surge 23 Times In A Decade, Over 85 Countries Buying Arms

India's defence exports have reached an all-time high, surging from Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14 to nearly Rs 16,000 crore in FY 2022-23. The exports have increased by 23 times with over 100 firms exporting their products to more than 85 countries. This achievement has been made possible by the defence reforms implemented by the Indian government over the last decade through the "Scheme for Promotion of Defence Exports."

More than 100 firms from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Ordnance Factory Boards (OFBs), and the private sector have demonstrated their capabilities in designing and developing the Indian defence industry by exporting their products worldwide. The standard export procedures have been simplified and made more industry-friendly, with end-to-end online export authorisation, reducing delays and improving ease of doing business.

The AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative has introduced measures like Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured), thus encouraging indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of defence equipment within the country. These initiatives have reduced India's dependency on imports and will strengthen India's manufacturing prowess in the long run. In April, Rajnath Singh tweeted, "India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023."

The Indian government aims to achieve Rs 35,000 crore in defence exports by 2025 and has taken stringent steps, including the ban on foreign defence military items. According to the PIB press release, the overall expenditure on defence procurement from foreign sources has reduced from 46% of the overall expenditure in 2018-19 to 36.7% in December 2022.

The perception of India as a primary defence importer is shifting. India now exports a wide variety of defence platforms, including aircraft like the Dornier-228, artillery guns, BrahMos missiles, PINAKA rockets and launchers, radars, simulators, and armoured vehicles.

This list does not mention the array of Line Replacement Units (LRUs) and personal protective items that India has provided to other countries in recent years. The global demand for Indian products is also evident through purchases from countries like the Philippines and Armenia.