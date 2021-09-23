India's Defense Ministry Orders 118 Main Battle Tanks Arjun Mk-1A For Indian Army

In a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday sealed a contract to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,523 crore, in a major move to boost its combat capabilities. The defence ministry placed the order for the Arjuna Mk-1A tanks with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai.

The order, worth Rs 7,523 crore, will provide a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative in defense sector and is a big step towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, envisioned by PM Modi. On February 12, 2021, PM Modi had handed over the MBT Arjun Mk-1A to Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane in Chennai

As per an official press release, MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of the Arjun Tank designed to enhance firepower, mobility, and survivability. Infused with 72 new features and more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant, the tank would ensure effortless mobility in all terrains, besides precise target engagement during day and night. It has been designed and developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous upgrades on Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army.

The MK-1A is equipped with accurate and superior firepower, all-terrain mobility, and invincible multi-layered protection provided by an array of advanced technology systems. It can take on the enemy during day & night conditions and in both static & dynamic modes. By virtue of these capabilities, this indigenous MBT proves to be at par with any contemporary in its class across the globe. This tank is particularly configured and designed for Indian conditions and hence it is suitable for deployment to protect the frontiers in an effective manner.

As per a PTI report, the production order to Heavy Vehicles Factory will open up a large avenue in defense manufacturing for over 200 Indian vendors including MSMEs, with employment opportunities to around 8,000 people. "This will be a flagship project showcasing the indigenous capability in cutting edge defence technologies," the ministry said.

India's satellite navigation systems to get a policy push

India's satellite-based navigation and augmentation services sector is also set to get to a trajectorial push owing to the Department of Space’s (DoS) plans to devise a "comprehensive and substantive" national policy. On August 1 2021, it was announced that, the DoS’ Indian Satellite Navigation Policy - 2021 (SATNAV Policy - 2021) will change the country’s satellite-based navigation services for the better. With the newly proposed ignition of policy, the sector will move towards effective development, operation, and maintenance of such systems.

The draft for the Indian Satellite Navigation Policy which has been hosted on the website of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for public consultation. Following the process, the SATNAV Policy will be placed before the Union Cabinet for final approval. The proposed policy push comes after the sector noted a phenomenal growth in applications that rely on Position, Velocity and Time (PVT) services provided by space-based navigation systems.

(Image: PTI/@Rajnathsingh/Twitter)