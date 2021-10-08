India’s Air Force is in the midst of a much-needed modernisation, bidding to phase out a mix of fighter aircraft that has served very well in the past but lacks the technological sophistication and capabilities to keep up with the changing security climate in the region.

With India, very much a counterweight to China globally, the Dragon’s ‘all-weather’ alliance with Pakistan has necessitated India to be ready for what is referred to as a ‘two-front’ situation, meaning India needs to be ready to handle aggression on both its western border with Pakistan and the north-eastern border with China.

India's outdated fighter jets to be decommissioned by the end of the 2020s

For this, the Air Force has an authorised strength of 42 squadrons of Fighter aircraft, which, however, isn’t likely to be reached in the next 15 years. The reason for this is manifold. On one hand, India is saddled with several squadrons of fighter aircraft that are now largely outdated, chief among them, the once-ubiquitous Soviet-made MiG-21 and its variants. But it’s not only the MiG that needs to go, rather, the continued usage of the 1960s era MiGs has also papered over the fact that a number of other Indian Air Force fighter jets are approaching the end of their extended lifespans.

(The MiG-21 - Image: @IAF_MCC)

This fact was emphasised by India’s new Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at the annual IAF press conference. While announcing that the four remaining squadrons of the MiG would be phased out in the next four years, he also provided a timeline for what would happen to some of the other ageing fighter squadrons, like the Jaguar, the Mirages and the MiG-29s. Each of these has proven its use in combat operations.

In 2019, as India sought to hit Pakistan back hard for the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, it was the French-made Mirage 2000s that entered deep into Pakistan territory and bombed the living daylights of the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Balakot terror factory with Israel-made Spice missiles. The same Mirages had turned the tide of battle almost 20 years before that, during the Kargil War, hitting the Pakistani intruders with pinpoint accuracy in their hidey-holes on the tops of India’s mountains.

Days after the Balakot air strike, Pakistan had attempted another one of its misadventures, sending over a dozen of its American-made F-16 Viper fighters across the border, where they were intercepted by all the patrol fighters the IAF had in the skies at that time. In the skies over Nowshera, Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Mig-21 Bison thundered at the more advanced Pak Air Force jets, scuttling their ingress and foiling their bid to bomb India’s military and civilian infrastructure. The Wing Commander even shot down a Pak F-16 fighter before being downed by fire from below after having chased the enemy into its territory.

(A U.S-made F-16 Flying Falcon 'Viper', operated by the Pak Air Force & many others - Image: @Indopacom)

Wing Commander Abhinandan flew the MiG-21 again as part of the final sortie of former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa, and the MiG-21 was also the final sortie of Dhanoa’s successor, RKS Bhadauria, who is succeeded by Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari. The IAF has been adamant that it operates with all available aircraft, keeps them serviceable, and that the traditionally 3rd gen MiG-21 has been upgraded to 3.5G status, but over the last few decades, the fighter has been a victim of a number of accidents, often fatal, even finding its way into movies such as 2006 hit- Rang De Basanti.

At his presser, the new IAF Chief made a massive statement, when he said that not only would the MiGs be phased out within 4 years, but also, that the Mirage-2000s, the Jaguars and the MiG-29s would follow hot on its heels, and be decommissioned by the end of this decade. For the time being, however, these aircraft form a key component of the IAF’s tactical arsenal, with India even buying incomplete Mirage aircraft from France simply to use for parts to ensure serviceability of its own squadrons.

(IAF's Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft respectively - Image: @IAF_MCC)

India's Modernisation Plan: Tejas, 114 MRFAs & the AMCA

But thoughts have long since turned towards what’s next for the IAF. And the plan for the future is roughly three-fold. The first crucial component is the HAL LCA or Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Light Combat Aircraft, otherwise known as the Tejas. The Tejas, which has been in development for decades, has reached fruition. The Indigenous aircraft quite closely resembles the Mirage, and most importantly, found a buyer in the Indian Air Force, which has ordered 83 Tejas LCA Mk1As and will begin deliveries in 2024, boosting India’s air power. There is also every chance that the Tejas, which continues to be the subject of incremental upgrades by HAL, could find a foreign buyer as well and become a shining light in India’s status as an economic power capable of exporting high technology.

#FridayFlying



Look at the world from a different angle, change the perspective.

Tejas Is Smart.

Be Like Tejas.#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/PiBeQppVDw — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 12, 2021

The Tejas aircraft that India will produce will dovetail with the Sukhoi Su30 MKI - the Russian-made warbird that rules the skies in terms of close-range combat and forms the vanguard of the Indian Air Force. The Sukhoi’s are fairly large aircraft but brilliantly engineered and aerodynamically superior to all but the most advanced US-made top-of-the-range fighter jets. They’re capable of stunning manoeuvres, and it is not for naught that they have admirers even amongst the civilian population, including former World Cup-winning India captain MS Dhoni who rates the Sukhois as his favourite.

Sukhoi-30Mki in Aileron roll manoeuvre over the serene Dal Lake in Srinagar, J&K during todays Air Show by Indian Air Force(IAF) as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations.#AmritMahotsav@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/tEkrBDXbHJ — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 26, 2021

Wishing The Glorious 17 Squadron(Golden Arrows) all the very best and for all of us hope the Rafale beats the service record of the Mirage 2000 but Su30MKI remains my fav and the boys get new target to dogfight with and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 10, 2020

But while India operates over 250 Sukhois, China also operates a very large complement of fighters from the same family, including the Sukhoi Su-35, and while India’s fighters are more than a match for Pakistan’s F-16s and the pointless Chinese made J-17 Thunder the Pak Air Force operates, tackling China itself requires greater tactical options. That’s where India’s goal of purchasing 114 MRFAs - that is Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft comes in. The Dassault Rafale, the latest offering from France, is among the contenders for this mega-contract that the IAF is eyeing. But there are others as well.

China: China PLAN J-11BH J10B military joint training with Pakistan Air force J-17 thunder. 26-02-2018 pic.twitter.com/kJ9FQL67Fo — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) February 27, 2018

The Rafale squadron is now a key component of India’s firepower in the skies, being capable of a range of operations, and more are set to arrive from France. But the 114 MRFA contract is aimed at being a step beyond the government-to-government deal India did with France to buy 36 Rafales. Not only is it for significantly more fighter jets, but also, the 114 MRFAs are to be made in India with tech transfer.

Unlike China, which has few friends in high places, India has thus far managed to maintain strategic defence relations with the world powers. France and Rafale remain in contention, and the same is true of American manufacturers, with Lockheed Martin offering up the F-21 to India. The F-21 is a souped-up version of the F-16, which is among the most widely-used fighter aircraft of its capability in the world, and rather good to look at as well. Earlier, India has also been mentioned in the context of purchasing the Eurofighter Typhoon and was also at one time the development partner for Russia’s Sukhoi-57 before that deal fell apart.

Back in BlackJack this #phoonfriday



Anarchy1 takes #blackjack up for another practice before the next airshow. Sainty said “whether it’s a practice or a display, it’s great to have another chance to fly the flag over our skies”.



📸: https://t.co/esSOfp50MW#phoontime #raf pic.twitter.com/nPkG43S0tr — RAF Typhoon Display Team (@RAFTyphoonTeam) July 9, 2021

A battle of generations: 4.5 Gen vs 5th Gen and beyond

The idea of India inducting 114 of any of these fighters is likely to send a chill down Beijing’s power corridors, but there is one snag. Most of these - the Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, as well as the upgraded US F-16s are what are known as 4.5 Generation aircraft.

On the other hand, at the top of the range at the moment, sit what are known as 5th generation aircraft, and there are only a few proven makes in the world. What is believed to be the most dangerous fighter aircraft in the world at the moment is the American F-22 Raptor. This jet is lethal, combining advanced avionics and aerodynamics with that core component of 5th generation fighters - stealth. The F-22 is considered so far superior to all the others out there that it is said to be capable of taking on and destroying enemy aircraft even before they spot it visually or on the radar. The F-22 Raptor was built to replace the legendary F-15 Eagle, which is said to have downed over 100 enemy aircraft in dogfights without losing even once. Perhaps everyone should consider themselves lucky then that the F-22 Raptor is no longer in production and the US only operates about 180 of them.

(A U.S-made F-22 Raptor - Image: @F22DemoTeam)

Same F-15, different tail code.

McDonnell Douglas F-15A Eagle 77-0085/HO. 1986 pic.twitter.com/D5LlmLAgVq — Runway 09/27 Soesterberg Air Base (@09Runway) October 7, 2021

The successor to the F-22 is the F-35 lightning, which is another 5th gen stealth fighter that is strategically more capable but has glaring limitations despite bringing one of the most expensive military projects in history. The F-35, which has also been sold to the UK, Australia, UAE and a number of other countries, is capable of vertical take-off and landing, and is, as such, planned to replace just about all the different fighter jets America operates at the moment. However, the American establishment is said to be entirely unconvinced by the F-35 and something more radical is alleged to be in development.

What are 5th Gen capabilities?



They’re design characteristics, systems and sensors that increase survivability and ensure mission success against tomorrow's threats. #FighterFriday — F-35 Lightning II (@thef35) June 18, 2021

However, the F-22 and F-35, via inspiration or espionage, appear to have given China some ideas, and this has resulted in India’s neighbour developing the J-20 Chengdu fighter, which China claims, is a 5th generation stealth air superiority fighter. At the moment, the J-20’s capabilities are taken with a pinch of salt, but there’s no doubt that with time, China will be able to iron out the kinks and turn up quite a deadly threat for India in the skies.

It is perhaps heartening for this reason, that India has made the ability to integrate 5th generation and even the 6th generation technologies a key criterion for the 114 MRFAs it plans to acquire. And not only that…

India's gamechanger in-development: The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)

India has another ace up its sleeve. Buoyed with the development of the Tejas LCA, India is priming an entirely new beast. The DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency, or ADA, is developing what is known as the AMCA - or Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. The AMCA will be a 5th or 6th generation fighter, with stealth and a number of other radical capabilities that if everything goes to plan, will be more than capable of taking on China’s jets, and will completely dominate the skies over Pakistan if called upon. The design has been in progress for almost 8 years, but now, there appears to be a more ambitious plan for the AMCA, with IAF Chief Chaudhary making it very clear that the Indian Air Force is fully committed to a more aggressive timeline in place. A scale model of the final design may be forthcoming soon, and after that, functional prototypes by the next few years, with commissioning planned for the next decade.

(An incomplete mock-up of DRDO's under-development AMCA fighter)

The Indian Air Force is in transition, with a number of aircraft set to be phased out in the next few years that have proven themselves to be highly capable of thwarting the enemy in the past. But the next decade promises to bring about foreign and indigenous innovation to the table like never before. From fighter jets to drones, to advanced helicopters - India is all set to fly high - and those who wish to harm it from the skies had the best watch out.