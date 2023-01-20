India's Digital Transactions In 2022 More Than US, UK, Germany, France Combined: Minister

Union Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav said India's digital payment transactions last year were more than the combined digital payments of four big economies -- US, UK, Germany and France.

#WATCH | India's digital payments transactions last year were more than the combined digital payments of four big economies- US, UK, Germany, France: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at World Economic Forum in Davos pic.twitter.com/jAi5y7M92K — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

“Last December 2022, the digital payment transactions amounted to Rs 1.5 trillion (annualised basis). If you compare the total of US digital transactions, in the UK, Germany and France. Combine the four and multiply by four, it’s more than that,” Vaishnav said.

India’ growing semiconductor industry

Ashwini further batted for India’s growing semiconductor industry at the WEF stating: “Electronics manufacturing which was practically negligible 10 years back is today a significantly large industry. The supply chain is shifting to the country. Sector after sector, we are getting from import substitution to export-led growth.”

“Three years from now India will be a large telecom equipment exporter. All the pieces are well set and the development is very good. A couple of countries have started exporting to countries like the US. So there is a very large market where the semiconductor is required as the basic raw material,” he added.

Large number of engineers produced in India

Ashwini Vaishnaw also discussed the competitive talent pool in India working on cutting-edge technology. Another factor mentioned by the minister was the large number of engineers produced in India each year.

“Our university system is producing 500,000 engineers every year. We have tailored our entire plans to make sure that this uncertainty system generates a significantly large number of talent. We have committed to developing 85,000 talents over the next 10 years,” he said.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, "it is natural that India should be the destination for semiconductors."

“The government is putting in USD 10 billion and that is just the first tranche. We fully understand that this cannot be done in a quarter or two or a year. This is a long haul and will require persistence. It wil require lots and lots of effort,” he said.