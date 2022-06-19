India's Domestic Coal Production Witnesses 28% Rise In June 2022

Domestic coal production has continued to rise in the current fiscal year, following a record-breaking output of 777 million tonnes (MT) in 2021–22. As of 31 May 2022, total domestic coal production in 2022-23 was 137.85 MT, up 28.6% from 104.83 MT in the same period last year. The Ministry of Coal stated, on June 19, that this trend is being maintained in June 2022 as well.

Coal India Ltd. (CIL) has increased its coal production by 28% compared to the same period last year (as of June 16, 2022). The domestic coal production target for the current financial year is 911 MT which is 17.2% more than the previous year.

The lowest level in the previous eight years of coal imports for blending by Domestic Coal Based (DCB) power plants was reached in 2021–2022 at 8.11MT. What made this possible was the robust domestic coal supply and increased domestic coal production.

The Imported Coal Based (ICB) power plants imported more than 45 MT of coal annually from 2016–17 to 2019–20. In contrast to the 100+ BU that these plants have been producing for a while, ICB power plant coal imports dropped to the lowest level of 18.89 MT in 2021–22, while generation from these plants decreased to 39.82 BU in 2021–22. Their production has been low this year as well because of the high cost of imported coal.

In the last five years, the coal-based power generation has grown at a CAGR of 1.82% whereas the domestic coal supply to the power sector had grown at a CAGR of 3.26%. Thus, coal supply to the power sector has outpaced the growth in coal-based power generation and continues to do so in the present year too.

No power cuts due to coal shortage: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Friday, assured that there would be no power cuts in the country from now onwards due to coal shortage. Joshi said that as on date the thermal power plants have average coal stock of almost 12 days.

Besides, he said, there is also coal stock of around 50-55 million tonnes.

The Coal Ministry said in a statement that the government has initiated a number of reforms to further increase the production of coal to meet the growing energy demands of the nation.

Virtually releasing 'Reforms & Achievements of Ministry of Coal Since 2014' that highlights the major achievements of the Ministry during the last eight years, Joshi said that a number of path-breaking reforms have been undertaken to provide a boost to overall coal production and offtake.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)