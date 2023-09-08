India's DPI Approach Cuts 50-yr Journey To 80% Financial Inclusion In 6: G20 WB Report

The G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), in collaboration with the World Bank, has released a policy recommendations report that lauds India's "Digital Public Infrastructure" (DPI) for achieving an astonishing 80% financial inclusion rate in just six years. This remarkable accomplishment is attributed to India's innovative approach to digital public infrastructure, which the report suggests could have otherwise taken nearly five decades to achieve. The report came ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi which is scheduled to take place on Sept 9-10.

The World Bank document, which examines the impact of DPIs on financial inclusion, specifically praised India's "India Stack." This term encompasses a suite of transformative digital initiatives, including the digital ID system Aadhaar, the digital payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and data-exchange platforms like Digilocker, particularly those incorporating trust and consent mechanisms.

World Bank hails India's DPI

The report elaborated on how the combination of these DPIs has unlocked substantial innovation and extended significant benefits to users and the market. It stated, "In India, the implementation of DPIs such as Aadhaar (a foundational digital ID system), along with the Jan Dhan bank accounts and mobile phones, is considered to have played a critical role in moving ownership of transaction accounts from approximately one-fourth of adults in 2008 to over 80 per cent now—a journey that it is estimated could have taken up to 47 years without DPIs."

Regarding UPI, the document emphasised its seamless real-time fund routing and merchant payment capabilities, noting its widespread adoption due to its user-friendly interface, open banking features, and private sector participation. The report highlighted the staggering scale of UPI transactions in India, with more than 9.41 billion transactions valued at approximately Rs 14.89 trillion in May 2023 alone. For the fiscal year 2022–23, the total value of UPI transactions amounted to nearly 50 per cent of India's nominal GDP.

The report also touched upon Open Finance and Open Banking Arrangements in the Indian context, citing the Account Aggregator (AA) Framework as a significant step in strengthening India's data infrastructure. This framework empowers consumers and enterprises to share their data only with their consent through an electronic consent framework. As of June 2023, a cumulative total of 1.13 billion accounts have been enabled for data sharing through AAs with customer consent. The report noted the rapid growth in consents, with a monthly rate of 28 per cent, reaching 13.46 million cumulative consents raised.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the reduction in banks' customer onboarding costs in India, which decreased from $23 to just $0.1 with the utilisation of DPI.

In a case study on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the report underscored its significant impact on women's financial inclusion. Since its launch, the number of PMJDY accounts has tripled, reaching 462 million by June 2022, with women owning 56 per cent of these accounts, surpassing 260 million, the report said.