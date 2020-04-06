'India Among Those Countries That Sensed Covid's Threat And Waged A Timely War': PM Modi

On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janta Party's 40th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to BJP karyakartas (workers) said that India sensed the threat of the coronavirus pandemic at a much earlier stage compared to other countries. He also mentioned that the efforts and preventive measures to contain the virus taken by India have set an example globally.

Addressing the party workers, PM Modi said, "This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to the service of the country creates our path during this challenging time. India is among those countries that realised the threat of the pandemic first and took necessary action, step by step."

READ | 'Thank You Sir For This Energetic Initiative': Shatrughan Sinha Praises PM Modi Amid Covid

'India proactively took steps'

Further speaking about the initiative taken by the govt he said, "India's efforts have set an example before the world in tackling Coronavisus Pandemic. India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took one step after another and worked to ensure those measures reached the bottom. We've ensured that all governments work together in this, and made all important decisions in sync with experts."

"At every step, India proactively took steps. India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also the World Health Organisation. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries and the G20 meeting," he added.

READ | PM Greets People On Mahavir Jayanti

Lastly, acknowledging the public effort amid lockdown PM said, "The maturity shown by the people during the lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service. I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against CoronavirusPandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victoriously. Today, the country has only one goal & one resolve - to win this war."

READ | BREAKING: This Is PM Modi's 5-point Appeal To BJP Cadre Amid India's Coronavirus Fight

READ| WATCH: Chennai 'Corona Helmet' Cop Turns Gladiator; Adds Corona Mace And Shield