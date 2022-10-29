India's Elite Club Entry: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of C295 Aircraft Manufacturing Plant

In a massive step towards defence modernisation, India on October 30 will enter the illustrious league of nations to have an ecosystem to indigenously manufacture military transport aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Tata-Airbus-owned facility to manufacture C295 military transport planes on Sunday, October 30. Only about a dozen nations currently manufacture military transport aircraft. Additionally, by acquiring the capability to manufacture these aircrafts, India will also fulfill one of the missing links in the defence industrial complex chain.

India to enter a select league of nations

The setting up of a complete industrial ecosystem for manufacturing of C295 aircraft will be the first of its kind in the Indian aerospace programme in the private sector said, Tata-Airbus combine.

“The first Make in India aerospace programme in the private sector involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem; from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft," it said.

As per the deal, a total of 16 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between September 2023 and August 2025 in flyaway condition. The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured at the Vadodara facility. In another first, “Indigenous content in the planes will be the highest ever in India, and 96% of the work that Airbus does in Spain will now be done at the new facility," it said.

Augmentation of local domestic aviation manufacturing

The Defence Ministry said the project will enhance the locally manufactured aviation capabilities, saying, “It offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. It will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports.”

The 25 domestic MSME suppliers spread across seven states will provide 13,400 parts, 4600 sub-assemblies, and all significant component assemblies to be used for manufacturing the 56 military transport aircraft. The electronic warfare suite in the aircraft will be developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

India to become 12th country to manufacture military transport aircraft

The launch of the C295 aircraft manufacturing facility on October 30 will make India only the 12th nation to have such a capability. Currently, the US, Japan, the UK, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Brazil, China, and Japan have similar capabilities. An Allied Market Research report pegs the military transport aircraft industry to reach a $45 billion industry size by 2030.

Tata-Airbus facility is due to complete its IAF commitment by 2031 and can start exporting its production to other nations as well.

IMAGE: AIRBUS.COM