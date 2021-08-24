Last Updated:

India's Evacuation From Afghanistan Termed 'Operation Devi Shakti' | SEE PICTURES

Under Operation Devi Shakti, 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals were evacuated from Dushanbe to Delhi. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul by IAF

Aakansha Tandon
ANI

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers on board, including 107 Indian nationals, on its way to Delhi as the evacuation continues from Kabul (ANI)

ANI

People arrive at Hindon Air force Station after being evacuated from Kabul through an IAF flight at Ghaziabad on Sunday. (ANI)

ANI

168 people, including 107 Indian nationals arrive at Hindon Air Force Station after being evacuated from Kabul through an IAF flight at Ghaziabad on Sunday. (ANI)

(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

People being evacuated by Indian Air Force from Afghanistan, under operation Devi Shakti. (Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

AI 1956 has landed in Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an IAF aircraft.(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an IAF aircraft.(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

Food provided to evacuees by Indian diplomats in Afghanistan before being departed to Delhi, under operation Devi. (Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

