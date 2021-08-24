India's Evacuation From Afghanistan Termed 'Operation Devi Shakti' | SEE PICTURES

Quick links:
IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers on board, including 107 Indian nationals, on its way to Delhi as the evacuation continues from Kabul (ANI)
168 people, including 107 Indian nationals arrive at Hindon Air Force Station after being evacuated from Kabul through an IAF flight at Ghaziabad on Sunday. (ANI)
AI 1956 has landed in Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an IAF aircraft.(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)
