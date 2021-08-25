India's Exports To ASEAN Nations In FY 21-22 Worth $46 Billion: MoS Anupriya Patel

Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, while speaking to ANI on Monday said that India will be exporting USD 46 billion to ASEAN in the financial year 2022. Patel kick-started the "India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit" organised by the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) with support from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Commerce. While speaking at the inaugural session, Patel said: "As one of the largest destinations for Indian exports, ASEAN will be an important region for India with an export target of USD 46 billion in meeting the global export target of USD 400 billion in the financial year 2021-22." She continued, "Both India and ASEAN have a large share of skilled population, robust service and manufacturing sectors and there are many complementary sectors and products available for greater cooperation. With a combined economy of approx. USD 5.8 trillion, there is significant potential for enhancing trade and investment partnership between India and ASEAN."

Patel continued and revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of USD 400 billion of merchandise exports for the fiscal year of 2021-22. He has also created a roadmap to achieve this milestone smoothly. She said, "As a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, the Central government has recently approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme worth USD 26 billion covering 13 sectors, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, solar modules, speciality steel, automobiles, and medical devices for attracting investment and enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities.”

More information about the event

The for-day inaugural India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit was supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of External Affairs. The summit is expecting the participation of over 300 delegates from the Indian industry along with multiple delegates from ASEAN countries. The summit will also hold B2B meetings and interactions. The thematic sessions will discuss a host of different important topics that include country sessions and emerging areas of cooperation like Industry 4.0, integration of MSME in the regional value chain. The Government of Tamil Nadu took part in the event as a "Partner State" along with the Government of Haryana, who participated as the "Focus State". Both the states mark their 25th anniversary of the India-ASEAN dialogue partnership and 10 years of the Strategic Partnership.