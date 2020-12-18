India's Farmers Can't Be Left Behind; It's Paramount They Get Aids Farmers Get Abroad: PM

As the farmers protest over agrarian laws continues, PM Narendra Modi in a virtual address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh informed that Rs 1,600 crore is being transferred to the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh without brokers.

PM Modi: 'Farmers can no longer live in backwardness'

While stating that approximately fruits and vegetables worth Rs 1,00,000 crore get spoiled due to improper cold storage facilities every year, PM Modi said that the Centre is now focussed to create and expand the cold storage facilities across the country. He said, "Despite the good farm produce, the farmers of the country have to endure huge loses as they do not have access to proper storage facilities." PM Modi also urged people to contribute in the setting up of cold storage facilities in the country. "The farmers of the country must get aids farmers get abroad," he added.

During his addresses, PM Modi said that many farmers have been given "Kisan Credit Cards" Stating that earlier, all the farmers did not have Kisan Credit Cards, PM Modi said that with the help of these credit cards, farmers will have sufficient funds to fulfil their agricultural needs. "With the help of these cards, the farmers will no longer have to take loans at a higher rate of interests from the market," PM Modi added.

Supreme Court intervention

On Thursday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the right of the farmers to protest peacefully,however, the court observed that the purpose of protest must be served through dialogue as one cannot stage protests for years. The court was hearing a plea filed by a law student against the road blockade by the farmers on several border points of Delhi, causing inconvenience to the civilians. The court said that it is considering setting up an impartial committee for both sides to resolve the issue and reach common ground.

