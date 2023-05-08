India's First Airbus C295 Successfully Completes Maiden Flight In Spain; Know All About It

The first C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) completed its first maiden flight on May 5th, 2023. The tactical aircraft took off from Seville, Spain at 11:45 Local time (GMT +1). It landed at 14:45 after completion of three hours of flight.

In September 2021, India purchased 56 brand-new C295 aircraft to replace the IAF's ageing AVRO fleet. In Seville, Spain, the first 16 aircraft will be put together and delivered to the customer in fly-away condition. As part of their industrial partnership, TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will manufacture and assemble the following 40 aircraft in India. This programme will significantly aid in the growth of the nation's military-industrial ecosystem from production to assembly, testing to delivery, and maintenance throughout the aircraft's entire life cycle.

About the C295 aircraft

The Spanish aerospace manufacturer CASA first developed and constructed the C295, a medium tactical transport aircraft. Airbus now sells it. The aircraft's construction began in the 1990s. The prototype had its first flight on November 28th, 1997, and mass production followed shortly after. With a purchase of nine C-295s in the military configuration in April 1999, the Spanish air force became the type's debut customer. Two years later, the type was officially declared operational with the service.

The C295 is typically manufactured and finally assembled at the Airbus Defence and Space facilities at San Pablo Airport in Seville, Spain. With some of its clients, additional manufacturing agreements have been reached. Through an industrial partnership with Airbus Defence and Space, Indonesian Aerospace has been producing the CN-295 under licence in their facilities in Bandung, Indonesia, since 2011.

The EADS CASA C-295 is made for the transportation of people and cargo during military operations. It can be operated from remote airstrips with no reliance on ground support infrastructures, and even when it is fully loaded, it can be flown through soft terrain without encountering any significant problems. It can automatically reverse and make a 180-degree turn on runways as small as 12 metres wide.

Its cargo hold measures 12.69 x 1.90 x 2.70 metres. It is nearly 3 metres longer than the CN-235 before it. It has the space to transport three lands rovers-sized heavy vehicles, 24 stretchers, and up to seven medical personnel. It can also transport up to five standard 108" cargo pallets.

It is suitable for airdropping paratroopers and cargo on 88-inch wide platforms. It has been designed to facilitate multi-role operations and has been produced in numerous wide range of configurations as many customers have decided to arm their aircraft to perform intelligence surveillance operations, using various sensors such as multi-mission Radar units. It can also be equipped as a gunship to provide support to ground troops in providing close air support.

The supplied C295 is capable of performing maritime patrol, medical evacuation, and electronic signals intelligence (ESI) missions. Palletised equipment is available to outfit the aircraft for service as a VIP transport, aerial refuelling tanker, and water bomber and allows for rapid installation and removal. Dual controls are present in the cockpit, which is designed to be operated by a pilot and a co-pilot. A Highly Integrated Avionics System (HIAS), built on a digital topdeck suite created by the French avionics company Thales, is also included in the system's equipment.