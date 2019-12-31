General Bipin Rawat Pays Tribute At The National War Memorial

Ahead of taking charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The Indian Army Chief ended his tenure as Indian Army's Chief of Staff on Tuesday.

Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who has been appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of the country, pays tribute at National War Memorial. pic.twitter.com/MZ6ZcOJqEz — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

Earlier, the Indian Army's official Twitter handle had congratulated General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as CDS.

#IndianArmy congratulates General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS of the country. It is a proud & historical moment. The appointment would bring in enhanced #Synergy #Jointness #Interoperability in the Armed forces. pic.twitter.com/xEX919BFNW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 30, 2019

The ceremonial functions of his appointment will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 8 AM - Wreath laying at National War Memorial, Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.

ACC clears appointment

Earlier on December 30, General Bipin Rawat was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post as per sources. This development came a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old can serve up to the age of 65 now as the CDS.

General Bipin Rawat's career

General Bipin Rawat was first commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978. He has commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector, and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley. During his career span of 37 years, he has been awarded for his gallantry and distinguished service with the UYSM in 2013, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.

He took over as the GOC-in-C Southern Command on 1 January 2016 and assumed the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff on 1 September 2016. Soon he was appointed as 27th Chief of the Army Staff, superseding two more senior Lieutenant Generals, Praveen Bakshi, and Pattiarimal Mohamadali Hariz on 17 December 2017. He has a vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.

