General Bipin Rawat Pays Tribute At The National War Memorial

General News

India's first named Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi before handing over the COAS post

Written By Misha Bharat | Mumbai | Updated On:

Ahead of taking charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The Indian Army Chief ended his tenure as Indian Army's Chief of Staff on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian Army's official Twitter handle had congratulated General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as CDS.

The ceremonial functions of his appointment will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 8 AM - Wreath laying at National War Memorial, Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.

READ | Gen Bipin Rawat appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff, to take charge on Dec 31

ACC clears appointment

Earlier on December 30, General Bipin Rawat was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post as per sources. This development came a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old can serve up to the age of 65 now as the CDS.

READ | Gen Bipin Rawat to be India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); ACC clears appointment

General Bipin Rawat's career

General Bipin Rawat was first commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978. He has commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector, and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley. During his career span of 37 years, he has been awarded for his gallantry and distinguished service with the UYSM in 2013, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.

He took over as the GOC-in-C Southern Command on 1 January 2016 and assumed the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff on 1 September 2016. Soon he was appointed as 27th Chief of the Army Staff, superseding two more senior Lieutenant Generals, Praveen Bakshi, and Pattiarimal Mohamadali Hariz on 17 December 2017. He has a vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls the appointment of CDS a step towards 'jointmanship'

READ | Sujan R. Chinoy briefs over the post of CDS after the government approves it

