'India's First COVID Modular ICU Unit To Start In 10 Days At Malleshwaram': K'taka Dy CM

As the novel coronavirus infection continues to spread in the state, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday announced that India's first-ever COVID Modular ICU Unit will start functioning at the KC General Hospital at Malleshwaram in the next 10 days. The modular ICU comprising of 50 beds unit is developed by a Bengaluru based company known for developing surgery units and clean rooms.

"The new unit comprises of an ICU with 50 beds which have been made using of containers of goods vehicles and ships, and a remote ICU of 50 beds set up in the IPP building located in the hospital premises," Narayana said during his visit to the hospital to inspect the units.

'Set will resolve the shortage of ICU systems'

Adding further the Deputy Chief Minister said that the modular ICU unit has been established with the funds generously donated by 11 donors and the set up would help to resolve the shortage of ICU systems of the hospital. Liquid oxygen has been facilitated to all the patients who will be put on ventilators, Narayana said. State of the art monitors will also be installed on each ventilator, now that the government has also given its approval, he added.

Calling the ICU modular unit as a novel concept, the Deputy chief minister further said that each ICU could be easily carried from one place to another and the maintenance of the unit was easy and adaptable to any sort of climate. The new unit has oxygen supply and air condition facilities along with a camera and other features that are essential to enable online treatment. It also includes pure air, sewage, and water facilities, he said. "This novel concept of creating an ICU by making use of the containers is in itself a very innovative idea. This ICU module is a testimony to the creativity of our researchers and experts", the Deputy Chief Minister said.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Karnataka reported 9,725 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, taking the total infections to 4.84 lakh and the toll to 7,536. The day also saw 6,583 patients getting discharged after recovery, while the total number of active cases in the state once again crossed one lakh mark, the Health department said.

From the fresh cases, as many as 3,571 patients were from Bengaluru Urban district. Cumulatively 4,84,990 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,75,809 discharges and 7,536 deaths a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 1,01,626 active cases, a total of 1,00,808 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable while 818 in intensive care units, the health department said.

