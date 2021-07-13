India's First COVID Patient, A Medical Student From Kerala, Tests Positive For Virus Again

A woman doctor from Kerala, who is also India's first COVID-19 patient, has tested positive for the deadly pathogen again after almost 1.5 years, health authorities in Kerala's Thrissur said. On January 30, 2020, the third-year medical student from Wuhan University had tested positive for the virus, days after she returned home following the semester holidays. The statement given to PTI by the health authorities stated, 'The woman tested positive on Tuesday but seems to be doing fine and is asymptomatic.''

"She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, the antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur District Medical Officer Dr KJ Reena told PTI. She further added "Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes. Then the RT-PCR result turned out to be positive." About the woman's health, she said "The woman is currently at home and she is OK".

After being tested positive in 2020, the Wuhan university student was treated for nearly three weeks at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Post the recovery, she tested negative twice and was discharged on February 20, 2020. Since then over 3.90 million people in the country had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 while more than 4 lakh people have succumbed to it. Meanwhile, several other cases of the virus are being reported across the country.

Kerala's latest COVID-19 update

On Monday, Kerala recorded 7,798 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the total infection count to 30,73,134. The test positivity rate stood at 9.14 per cent. The cases are exponentially increasing in the state where the death toll on Monday was 100 making the total number 14,686.

Thrissur reported the highest number of cases--1,092, followed by Kozhikode with 780 and Kollam 774. "Out of those found infected on Monday, 32 reached the state from outside while 7,202 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 530 are yet to be traced. Thirty-four health workers are also among those infected" health minister Veena George said in a release. The government has recently announced a campaign Mathrukavacham under which all pregnant women in the state will be vaccinated. Asha workers will register details of all pregnant women at the ward level and the health workers will ensure the inoculation of all such women, the minister mentioned.

On the vaccination front, George also mentioned "Till now, 1,59,06,153 people have been administered the vaccine in the state, out of whom 1,16,31,528 have received the first dose and 42,74,625 the second dose too. Over 30 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated". Around 3,81,673 persons are under observation in Kerala with 24,785 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals.