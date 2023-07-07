India's First Elevated Dual Taxiway At Delhi's IGI Airport To Be Operational On July 13

India's first elevated taxiway will soon become operational, decongesting the Delhi airport, saving time, and reducing carbon emissions. Sources told Republic that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be inaugurating the dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on July 13. It will reduce the distance between the two airfields of Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 3 (T3) by more than half while reducing the time passengers have to spend inside the aircraft as it wades from the runway to the terminal.

(Artist's representation of elevated taxiway at IGI airport)

Once the taxiway is functional, the distance of nine km between T1 and T3 will be reduced to just 2 km whereas the travel time between the runway to the terminals will shorten from 30-40 minutes to 15 minutes. Soon, passengers will no longer have to spend time on the Tarmac after landing and take-offs as they will now experience smoother and quicker taxing, leading to shorter turnaround times for flights.

(Artist's representation of elevated taxiway at IGI airport)

What is also interesting is that it will reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 55,000 tonnes. It will be a visual retreat for passengers travelling to the airport as they also see planes on the Elevated Taxiways on their route to T3.

The technicalities of the Taxiways are as follows-

India’s first elevated dual taxiways to become operational soon at Delhi Airport.

The dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) will reduce annual CO2 emissions by 55,000 tonnes annually.

The ECT, along with the fourth runway and the new integrated Terminal 1 will make Delhi Airport future-ready.

Why is ECT (Eastern cross taxiways) important?

(The construction of the elevated taxiway is complete.)

1. It will connect Northern and Southern airfields and reduce the taxiing distance for aircraft by 7 km.

2. The ECT will help in enhancing the passenger experience by reducing time spent on the tarmac by flyers after landings and before take-offs.

3. The taxiways can handle big aircraft including the A-380s and B-777s.

(An IndiGo aircraft at the runway of the IGI airport.)

4. The purpose of the ECT is to reduce taxiing distances for aircraft, reduce aircraft emissions and save natural resources and enhance operational efficiency.

5. The taxiway is expected to optimise taxiing routes and aircraft operations, resulting in a reduction of approximately 55,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

6. The distance that an aircraft needs to cover, after landing on the third runway and going to T1, will reduce to 2 km from the present 9 km

(Illuminated elevated taxiway at the IGI airport)

Speaking about the structure of the taxiway, Prabhakara Rao, Deputy MD, GMR Group, said, "The taxiway central spine structure is a massive monolithic structure comprising 590 girders - each weighing 90 metric tonnes - capable of maintaining structural integrity even in the case of an explosion of TNT/RDX. It is a 2.1 km long and 202 m wide elevated dual-lane taxiway connecting the Northern and Southern airfields of IGI Airport."

"IGI Airport will become the only airport in India to have an elevated taxiway with roads passing below it. This historic feat is a testimonial to DIAL’s commitment to creating environmentally sustainable architecture and becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport’ by 2030. With Eastern Cross Taxiway, the Delhi Airport has become India’s first airport to have an elevated taxiway in the country, which will not only enhance passenger experience but also make Delhi Airport future-ready," he further said.