The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates India's First Floating Jetty In Goa

General News

The country's first floating jetty was inaugurated on the banks of Mandovi river in Panaji city, Goa by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Goa

The country's first floating jetty was inaugurated on Friday on the banks of Mandovi river in Panaji city, Goa, by Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya. The new floating jetty can be realigned, relocated and can be resized as per requirement, union minister tweeted. This floating jetty will be an extension to the existing Captain of Ports (CoP) floating jetty which will serve as the mooring point for the offshore casinos.

READ | Goa has not lost Mahadayi river case in Supreme Court: BJP

"Floating jetty can be realigned, relocated, & resized": Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya at the inaugural said that "This floating jetty is the first such facility in the country. It is made of cement concrete. It will boost inland waterways. They are environment-friendly and can be built in a short time. Three more will be built in Goa."

READ | Goa BJP chief says party unhappy with Piyush Goyal's 'Mini-Portugal' remark

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was also present at the inauguration of the floating jetty. Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar were present on the occasion.

READ | Some NGOs unnecessarily oppose NDA govt projects: Goa CM

Immigration office inaugurated at Mormugao Port, Goa

Apart from inaugurating the first floating jetty Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also inaugurated an immigration facility office at a cruise terminal in Vasco on the same day. The Union minister said that the immigration counter at the cruise terminal in Mormugao Port will help foreign nationals who arrive on cruise ships.

Mandaviya further said that the state receives 45 international cruises annually in addition to domestic cruise boats. He also said that the Pramod Sawant government has demanded that the cruise terminal be expanded and the Centre was scouting for additional land for this. The state will also get a ropeway connecting two tourist places, he added. 

READ | Goa's first multiplex that hosts IFFI to be upgraded: ESG Vice Chairman Subhash Phal Desai

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRASHNAT KISHOR IN AAP
MOTERA STADIUM INAUGURATION
PM REITERATES PEACE MESSAGE
KAMAL NATH ASKS FOR 'SABOOT'
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
RAUT LAMBASTS ON WARIS PATHAN