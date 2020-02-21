Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates India's First Floating Jetty In Goa

The country's first floating jetty was inaugurated on Friday on the banks of Mandovi river in Panaji city, Goa, by Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya. The new floating jetty can be realigned, relocated and can be resized as per requirement, union minister tweeted. This floating jetty will be an extension to the existing Captain of Ports (CoP) floating jetty which will serve as the mooring point for the offshore casinos.

READ | Goa has not lost Mahadayi river case in Supreme Court: BJP

"Floating jetty can be realigned, relocated, & resized": Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya at the inaugural said that "This floating jetty is the first such facility in the country. It is made of cement concrete. It will boost inland waterways. They are environment-friendly and can be built in a short time. Three more will be built in Goa."

READ | Goa BJP chief says party unhappy with Piyush Goyal's 'Mini-Portugal' remark

It can be realigned, relocated and size can be increased or reduced as per the requirement!



Inaugurated 1st #FloatingJetty with @goacm Sh @DrPramodPSawant at Captain of Ports, Goa.



It will enhance safety aspects on NW-25 & NW-68 and cater the requirement of passangers movement. pic.twitter.com/vwfLzFIsif — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 21, 2020

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was also present at the inauguration of the floating jetty. Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar were present on the occasion.

READ | Some NGOs unnecessarily oppose NDA govt projects: Goa CM

Inaugurated Floating Jetty with Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri @mansukhmandviya ji at Panaji. pic.twitter.com/2xvkI4EwiB — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 21, 2020

Immigration office inaugurated at Mormugao Port, Goa

Apart from inaugurating the first floating jetty Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also inaugurated an immigration facility office at a cruise terminal in Vasco on the same day. The Union minister said that the immigration counter at the cruise terminal in Mormugao Port will help foreign nationals who arrive on cruise ships.

Aiming to improve #cruise passenger facilitation inaugurated Immigration Office at Mormugao Port, Goa. This facility is created in middle of breakwater to minimise walking distance for the passengers while embarking & disembarking, will give further boost to Goa tourism. pic.twitter.com/IKzDI4U094 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 21, 2020

Mandaviya further said that the state receives 45 international cruises annually in addition to domestic cruise boats. He also said that the Pramod Sawant government has demanded that the cruise terminal be expanded and the Centre was scouting for additional land for this. The state will also get a ropeway connecting two tourist places, he added.

READ | Goa's first multiplex that hosts IFFI to be upgraded: ESG Vice Chairman Subhash Phal Desai

(with inputs from agencies)