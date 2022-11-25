India's First Integrated Rocket Facility Will Be Based In Telangana: KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday expressed support to Skyroot to establish in the State what he claimed as the country's first integrated rocket design, manufacturing and testing facility.

Rama Rao, who was the guest of honour at an event organised at T-Hub here to celebrate Skyroot Aerospace’s successful launch of Vikram-S rocket, expressed happiness that the facility would be based in Telangana, according to a release from his office.

The Hyderabad-based startup, incubated at T-Hub (a State government initiative for startups), launched India’s first private rocket on November 18 .

Congratulating the Skyroot team, Rama Rao expressed pride and happiness that a space tech company from Hyderabad broke all the barriers.

The Minister further said he would be thrilled to see Hyderabad as the space tech capital of India and noted that the State government already launched a space tech policy, the release said.

